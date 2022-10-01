Angelina County has one big goal to beat this month — to raise more than $295,000 by Nov. 1.
Efforts to make that happen started Friday during the annual United Way of Angelina County kickoff luncheon at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
“We’re good at a lot of things in Angelina County — right?” 2021 campaign chair and Diboll City Manager Jason Arnold asked luncheon attendees.
“I think all of us would agree on that. But I don’t think anybody does better when it comes to taking care of each other. If someone is falling on hard times, if they need a leg up, if they need a shove in the back or a push in the right direction, that’s what we do. We take care of each other.”
It is rewarding to give time and resources to make the goal a reality, said Zach Watson, the 2022 campaign chair. And as campaigning becomes harder and harder, he expressed appreciation to the work of the volunteers behind it.
“It’s an honor to serve,” he said. “Everyone in this room has played a role in building this great organization.”
Watson is a second-generation campaign chair after his father served a number of years ago. Those who know his family know an attitude of service is in his DNA, he said. He was raised not just to do the chores around the house but to step up and sacrifice time and effort to make the lives of his neighbors easier, he said.
“I love seeing that generational success,” State Rep. Trent Ashby said. “But Zach, no pressure. You know what I’m saying? Seventy-four years of hitting that mark every time, so we’re counting on you.”
The United Way campaign has met or beat its goal in all but one year of the last 74. It has raised more than $26 million to assist local families by allocating that money to agencies across the county.
And while the nonprofit has seen its ups and downs, Angelina County residents always step up to meet the annual goals. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the community is an example of this exact mindset, Watson said.
But there is still a need in the aftermath of the last two years. Kids are facing a gap in literacy, utility costs are rising and families are looking at years of economic uncertainty — the need is huge, he said.
“There has never been a more important time to stand up for one another and join hands,” he said. “The vision of the United Way: we’re committed to a leadership role in our community by uniting residents to improve the quality of life, meet human needs and help people become more self-sufficient.”
The agency cannot provide everything to everyone but it can help agencies provide food, shelter and clothes to those in need, he said.
It is important that the community continue to give local agencies what they need to make that a reality, Arnold said. The simple truth is that without a good United Way, there will be community members in need without anyone to step up and do something about it, he said.
“In this neck of the woods, that is simply unacceptable,” Arnold said.
“It’s not lost on me and it’s not lost on you — but many times we judge a community by the way it treats those that are downtrodden or who need help,” Ashby said.
The 2022 division goals are:
Corporate Business, $50,000; Diboll, $80,000; Financial, $30,000; General Solicitations, $22,000; Health Care, $30,000; Retail, $5,000; Government/Public Service, $23,000; Lufkin Independent School District, $15,000; Media, $2,400; Attorneys, $6,500; Insurance, $11,000; Huntington, $4,500; Lufkin State Supported Living Center, $1,100; Angelina College, $4,000; Dentists, $2,500; Hudson, $4,000; Central/Pollok, $500; and Zavalla, $500.
If the goal is met: the Angelina Child Welfare Board will receive $11,500; the Boys & Girls Club of East Texas will receive $14,000; JD’s Center of HOPE will receive $9,000; the T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library will receive $4,000; the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center will receive $45,000; the Lufkin Workshop & Opportunity Center will receive $5,000; the McMullen Memorial Library will receive $4,000; the Salvation Army of Angelina County will receive $60,000; the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council will receive $12,500; Hospice in the Pines will receive $12,500; Emergency Relief Services will receive $52,000; and there will be $65,000 allocated to administration and the campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.