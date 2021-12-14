Lufkin police identified the suspect in Monday night’s officer-involved shooting as Timothy Gorko, 37, of Rusk, according to Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on their way to Gorko’s home for a disturbance call in which they say Gorko shot at his girlfriend and another woman around 7:30 p.m.
When deputies arrived at Gorko’s home, they saw him leave as a passenger in his neighbor's Kia Optima. The neighbor didn’t know Gorko was armed, Pebsworth said.
Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but it did not stop, leading to a pursuit around 7:40 p.m. In a 911 call from the neighbor just a short time later, he told them Gorko had been holding him at gunpoint from the time they attempted to initiate the traffic stop, according to Pebsworth.
As the vehicle headed toward Angelina County on U.S. Highway 69 south, Gorko called 911 multiple times, making demands while threatening his neighbors life, Pebsworth said. Dispatchers' attempts to deescalate the situation during the phone calls angered Gorko, and he would hang up the phone, according to Pebsworth.
Gorko also refused to work with LPD hostage negotiators, she said.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office spiked the Kia at state Highway 7 before it came to a stop south of the State Supported Living Center on Highway 69.
Teams from four different agencies, including Lufkin police, approached the vehicle to see Gorko with a gun pointed at his neighbor, Pebsworth said. Two Lufkin officers fired rounds through the back window at Gorko to prevent him from shooting his neighbor, she said.
The bullets struck Gorko’s neck and shoulder but did not injure the neighbor, Pebworth said.
Officers employed life-saving measures while waiting on a Lufkin Fire Med unit that would take him to a local hospital. The hospital found the injuries non-life-threatening and he was released to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after being treated.
Police say Gorko was in possession of methamphetamine when he was arrested.
As of 4:30 p.m., Gorko was in the Cherokee County Jail, charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping, evading arrest with a vehicle and delivery of a controlled substance.
