Preschoolers have all the fun. Now parents and community members can see what it’s like to have a day in the life of a preschooler at the Preschool Experience.
The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. March 29 at Garrett Primary with animal crackers and juice boxes, sitting criss-cross applesauce, following the leader and lots of engaging activities all for adults.
This event was created to demonstrate to our adults the importance of preschool and allow them a behind-the-scenes look at our program. You won’t want to miss the fun.
Preschool gives children the foundation in language arts and mathematics they need to be successful in the classroom. Not only do students need to learn basic skills, but in preschool they develop the skills to learn to interact with others. It’s a critical time in a child’s life when their brain is highly impacted by the environment around them. A time in their life you cannot get back.
Lufkin ISD offers a comprehensive curriculum that supports the cognitive, social and emotional development of prekindergarten children who are 3 years old and 4 years old. Our 3-year-old students attend Hackney Primary, and our 4-year-old students attend Garrett Primary.
While the prekindergarten programs are needs-based, we also accept tuition for our 4-year-old program. The monthly fee of $300 is very competitive considering all the benefits of enrollment.
If your child could not participate in a prekindergarten program but is ready to start kindergarten, Lufkin ISD is the best place to be. Lufkin ISD will equip your child with the knowledge needed for success in life while they participate in a rigorous, student-centered curriculum.
Enrollment will begin at the PreK and Kindergarten Round-Up from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 7 and from 8 a.m. until noon April 8 at the Lufkin ISD Transportation Building at 811 S. Timberland Drive.
Please bring a valid driver’s license or state ID, your child’s birth certificate and Social Security card and an up-to-date immunization record, as well as a current TB test with results. Parents will need to provide a recent utility bill or lease/purchase agreement for proof of residency and income documentation that proves eligibility.
Staff will be available to help complete this registration process, and Spanish translation will be available. Our nursing staff will be on-site to discuss immunization requirements.
To qualify, students must be 3, 4 or 5 years old on Sept. 1. The Special Education department can help with information about Child Find, which is a component of the Individuals with Educational Disabilities Act (IDEA) that requires schools to identify, locate and evaluate all children with disabilities residing within the state, regardless of their severity.
You also can complete enrollment online and submit your documents into our system. The online application will go live on our website prior to our Round-Up event.
We look forward to meeting you at the Preschool Experience and then at Round-Up to get your little one enrolled. Getting a solid education for our youngest citizens is more important now than ever. Together We Rise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.