For a player playing a new position, Angelina College’s Jakayla Parks certainly showed she could handle the learning curve.

As a standout out with Center High School, the 6-foot-1 Parks often found herself serving as the team’s point guard. With her size and overall athleticism, however, she switched to the post under Lady Roadrunner head coach Byron Coleman’s system.

Corey Sanders

Angelina College assistant women’s basketball coach Corey Sanders recently participated in the All-American JUCO Showcase in Atlanta.

