Tickets are now on sale for the April 30 performance by Broadway star Renee Elise Goldsberry. The performance by the Tony Award-winning actress and singer will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Temple Theater. Tickets can be purchased at 108 S. First St., by phone at (936) 633-5454 and online at angelinaarts.org.
Goldsberry is a multi-hyphenate actress and singer who has delivered award winning performances both on Broadway and the screen. She is best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the musical phenomenon “Hamilton,” which received rave reviews and has become a cultural touchstone.
Goldsberry’s performance earned her a Tony Award, Grammy Award, Drama Desk Award and Lucille Lortel Award. In July 2021, she was nominated for an Emmy Award for the Disney+ film adaptation.
She currently stars on Tina Fey’s new series for Peacock, “Girls5eva,” which is currently in production for season two. Up next, she will be seen in Billy Porter’s “What If,” which recently wrapped production.
Other highlights from her film and television career include co-starring in A24’s critical darling “Waves” opposite Sterling K. Brown, the Netflix series “Altered Carbon,” lending her voice to bring characters to life on the Netflix Animated series “Fast & Furious Spy Racers” and “Centaur World,” Documentary Now’s cult-favorite “Original Cast Album: Co-Op”, “The Good Wife,” “The House With A Clock In It’s Walls,” “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” “The Get Down,” and her creation of the character, Evangeline Williamson, on ABC’s “One Life To Live,” for which she received two Daytime Emmy nominations and two NAACP Image Award nominations.
Goldsberry’s appearances on stage include her Outer Critics Circle Award nominated performance opposite Frances McDormand in the play “Good People,” and the original Broadway version of “The Color Purple.”
She made her Broadway debut as Nala in “The Lion King,” and her performance as Mimi in Broadway’s closing cast of “RENT” was immortalized in film. Off-Broadway, Goldsberry’s performance as Sylvia in the Public Theater’s production of “Two Gentlemen of Verona” for their Shakespeare in the Park series garnered her rave reviews.
