The 14th-ranked Angelina College Lady Roadrunners pulled off an impressive upset of No. 9 Navarro College on Wednesday, cruising to a 4-0 win over their perennial rivals at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex on the AC campus.

In the doubleheader’s nightcap, the No. 5 Roadrunners battled Coastal Bend College to a 1-1 draw in a match needing two overtimes.

