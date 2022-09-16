Angelina College’s Liliane Clase (7) celebrates with teammates after her second goal in Wednesday’s match against Navarro College. The No. 14 Lady Roadrunners toppled the No. 9 Lady Bulldogs by a 4-0 score at Angelina College.
Angelina College’s Liliane Clase (7) celebrates with teammates after her second goal in Wednesday’s match against Navarro College. The No. 14 Lady Roadrunners toppled the No. 9 Lady Bulldogs by a 4-0 score at Angelina College.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Angelina College’s Juan Lopez (11) blasts home a goal during Wednesday’s match against Coastal Bend. The No. 5 Roadrunners and the Cougars battled to a 1-1 draw despite two overtime periods.
The 14th-ranked Angelina College Lady Roadrunners pulled off an impressive upset of No. 9 Navarro College on Wednesday, cruising to a 4-0 win over their perennial rivals at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex on the AC campus.
In the doubleheader’s nightcap, the No. 5 Roadrunners battled Coastal Bend College to a 1-1 draw in a match needing two overtimes.
In the women’s match, Liliane Clase scored two goals, and Abi Hearn and Marlene Flores added a score each in the win.
Hearn earned the first AC score with a header in the box off a free kick in the 16th minute.
Two minutes later, Clase found an opening and knocked home her first goal of the match.
AC keeper Alexandra Nunez made a pair of saves just before the end of the first half, leaving the Lady ’Runners with a 2-0 lead at the break.
Clase needed just nine minutes in the second half to drill her second goal, this one off a free-kick feed from Camila Montero.
In the 61st minute, Flores managed to beat a couple of defenders and the Navarro keeper to squeeze her shot over the line for the final 4-0 margin.
The men’s game saw the Roadrunners — with several key players out of the lineup because of injuries — endure a frustrating night of near misses.
Scott Gray’s free kick in the 15th minute scraped an upright, just missing out on a score; and moments later, a would-be AC goal on a beautiful run was waved off for an offsides call.
The teams finished the first half in a scoreless draw.
Coastal Bend managed to score in the 64th minute, but four minutes later, AC’s Juan Lopez used a spin move at the top of the box to blast home the equalizer.
Keeper Georgios Theodoulidis turned in a pair of spectacular saves near the end of regulation, to keep the Cougars from gaining the advantage and force overtime.
The ‘Runners applied pressure throughout both OT periods, but the team just couldn’t get the ball — or the Cougars — to cooperate.
Both AC teams are at home for a Saturday doubleheader against Paris College. The Lady Roadrunners kick off at 5 p.m., and the men follow at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.