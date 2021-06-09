Stephen F. Austin head women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg was named the 2020-21 Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Division I Women’s Coach of the Year Sunday afternoon, per the organization office.
Kellogg led his program to a 24-3 season mark in 2020-21, guiding the team to an unblemished 14-0 Southland Conference record in their final year in the league. Highlighting the season were the Southland regular season and tournament titles, plus a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
While at the helm of the Ladyjacks, Kellogg has posted a record of 140-40, with five of his past six seasons featuring at least 23 victories. He has guided his team to three second-place finishes in the Southland Conference and grabbed his first regular-season title with the Ladyjacks this year.
Kellogg and the Ladyjacks are one of nine teams in Division I women’s basketball to win 23 or more games in each of its past five seasons.
He is currently ranked No. 6 among active NCAA Division I coaches in winning percentage (.777), notching 366 victories.
The 2020-21 Ladyjack season proved to be one of the best in school history, as well as in the nation. The Ladyjacks ranked at the top in categories such as scoring defense (No. 1, 51.0), steals (No. 1, 356), turnovers forced (No. 1, 641), scoring margin (No. 2, 29.2) and field goal percentage (No. 5, 48.2).
The Ladyjacks concluded the season with a NET Ranking of No. 19, also receiving 35 votes in the AP Top 25.
Among Division I programs in the state of Texas, SFA ranks second behind Baylor in winning percentage (.800) and total wins (122) over the past five seasons.
Kellogg notched Southland Conference Coach of the Year honors earlier this year in March, as well as Dave Campbell Texas College Coach of the Year accolades.
