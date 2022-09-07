The Texas Department of Transportation is making a historic investment in the future of our rapidly growing state.

During our August Texas Transportation Commission meeting, we approved TxDOT’s 10-year transportation program that includes more than $85 billion dedicated to improving safety, addressing congestion and connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.

Alvin New is a member of the Texas Transportation Commission, which oversees statewide activities of the Texas Department of Transportation. New is a business investor, rancher and former San Angelo mayor.