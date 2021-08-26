Here in 2021, one of the few things that vast majorities of Americans agree on is that we are tired of our endless wars. We are all tired of American lives and money being spent with a lack of results to show for it.
But did the withdrawal have to be like this? Did we have to leave thousands of Americans and Afghan allies stranded in the country? Did we have to remove all air support and private military contractors who would have helped the Afghan Air Force? Did we have to withdraw with no contingency plans in place for various outcomes?
Most would agree no. But the question is how?
Here’s how. Conditions-based vs. time-based withdrawal.
Every military operation this author has participated in has operated on conditions-based, not time-based planning. So it seems unbelievable that strategic decisions for the biggest type of operations aren’t.
When we made a deal with the Taliban in February 2020, the idea was: we know the Taliban will probably break agreements, but lets at least give them some kind of incentive (us leaving vs. us killing them) to gear down on their operations, so the Afghan government has some time to get their legs underneath them after we leave.
At first, it worked OK. The Pentagon reduced troop levels in Afghanistan on Nov. 17, 2020, from 13,000 to 2,500. Taliban attacks on U.S. troops stopped, but they continued to attack Afghan security forces and civilians. They kept adding to a total of 66,000 Afghan soldiers killed since the war began in 2001.
But more recently, to no one’s surprise, the Taliban has in recent weeks broken many of the commitments in the classified parts of the agreement such as “no attacks on Kabul” or “no high profile attacks.”
In other words, the agreement was broken, and withdrawal should have stopped. But if there are no consequences, why wouldn’t the Taliban break the agreement? This is the direct result of moving from a condition-based to a time-based withdrawal on April 14.
On April 14, 2021, the president decided to move away from a conditions-based withdrawal to a time-based withdrawal. His reasoning was
“If we instead pursue the approach where America — U.S. exit is tied to conditions on the ground, we have to have clear answers to the following questions: Just what conditions require to — be required to allow us to depart?” the president asked.
“I’m not hearing any good answers to these questions,” the president said. “And if you can’t answer them, in my view, we should not stay.”
This view was not shared by his generals or the Defense Department but it changed our troop withdrawal from conditions-based to time-based. And this is why we are seeing what we are seeing on our TVs. There are no consequences for their actions, and the Taliban know it.
On July 2, 2021, the last American troops left. It didn’t matter that the Afghan government and Taliban didn’t have any agreements in place yet. It didn’t matter that the Taliban was on the offensive. It didn’t matter that the Afghan air force didn’t need U.S. help, but did need military contractor support. It didn’t matter that we had thousands of American civilians on the ground. And it didn’t matter that there are still more than 20 terrorist groups inside the country ready to attack the U.S. and our allies when given the chance.
Specifically conditions-based on the ability to hold a cease-fire for one year continuously between the Afghan government and Taliban, or the ability of the Afghan military to successfully complete certain missions or the ability of different Afghan districts to provide their own “national guards” would have been the direction to go. There are many options.
While any specified conditions were being worked toward, we could keep our current level of troops (2,500) to maintain stability in the country. Most of these troops are not engaged in combat missions, but in advise and assist missions. We currently have more than 2,500 troops stationed in roughly a dozen other countries including, South Korea, Kuwait and Spain.
To be clear, conditions-based withdrawal would not have allowed us to withdraw 100% of troops immediately, or stop the Taliban from taking over the country.
But it would have stopped millions of dollars of American weapons and equipment from falling into Taliban hands. It would also have eased the transition to the Afghan government, and given them some kind of fighting chance to help their own people and not suffer a complete moral, spiritual and economic defeat to the Taliban.
Napoleon said, “In war, the moral is to the physical as three is to one.” And when we left in the middle of the night, with bad conditions on the ground, we dealt a moral defeat to the Afghan army before they even had to physically fight the Taliban.
And now, because we failed our withdrawal, we have been forced to send 5,000 additional combat troops to help evacuate personnel.
If history is any fortune-teller, we can expect a lot more trouble headed our way from that country.
