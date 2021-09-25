The Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, the Salvation Army, the Janelle Grum Family Crisis Center, the Angelina County Child Welfare Board, Boys & Girls Club of Deep East Texas, the Lufkin Workshop & Opportunity Center, J.D.’s Center of Hope, the T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library, the McMullen Memorial Library, the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas, Hospice in the Pines and the Katherine Sage Temple Child Care Center.
The United Way of Angelina County kicked off its 74th annual fundraising drive last week with the goal of raising $292,000 to help support 14 local nonprofit agencies. These agencies serve thousands of people every year — people in need of what these agencies provide: food, clothing and shelter, both physically and spiritually.
Each is vitally important to our community, for very different reasons. And yet none is able to do what they do without your help. Here’s a snapshot of the good work these organizations were able to do last year thanks to your contributions:
■ The Angelina County Senior Citizens Center prepared 140,280 meals for senior citizens.
■ Boys & Girls Club of Deep East Texas provided 66,540 meals to students who would have otherwise been unattended or unsupervised in their after-school and summer programs.
■ The Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council served 65,985 clients with prevention, intervention and short-term counseling for tobacco, alcohol or drug abuse.
■ Janelle Grum Family Crisis Center provided 76,634 units of service for 536 physically and sexually abused women and children.
■ The Salvation Army provided 74,949 meals in Angelina County and gave Christmas assistance to 1,390 families.
■ J.D.’s Center of Hope provided 2,040 families with groceries. In addition, 40 children attended after-school and summer programs.
■ The United Way’s Emergency Relief program provided 680 families with utility assistance.
■ Angelina County Child Welfare Board provided Christmas presents, diapers, baby formula, car seats and clothing for foster children.
■ Hospice in the Pines provided comprehensive health care to 561 terminally ill patients and their families.
As you can see, the United Way is not just a great cause; it’s a selection of great causes. And the money given by our community is put to work helping people in our community. Only 1% of the money goes to the national United Way. In fact, 91 cents of every dollar raised go directly to the agencies to assist them in their missions.
Jason Arnold, the 2021 campaign chairman, said every donation can have a big impact on these local causes.
“You hear it from time to time, ‘Well, I have $15, but it just isn’t going to go very far,’” Arnold said. “Well, those $15 really add up.”
Arnold said it’s important to recognize the value of any dollar that makes its way into the hands of those running these agencies. “When you take a step back and start picturing where these people would be without these services. ... They’d be left without.’’
During the next few weeks, there is a good chance that someone will ask you to donate to the Angelina County United Way. When someone does, we hope you will give the matter heartfelt consideration and make a donation. If no one asks you, you can still contribute by sending your contribution to United Way of Angelina County, P.O. Box 1764 Lufkin, TX 75901. For more information, visit unitedwayofangelinacounty.org or call 632-3203.
This is the agency’s 74th annual campaign. The community has met or exceeded the campaign goal in each of the preceding 73 years.
How did that happen? With each of us giving as generously as we could, thinking about the long-term effects of our contributions: This money helps people in our community get better, which benefits all of us who live and work here. Please give.
