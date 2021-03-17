Diboll Police and Fire responded to an overturned 18-wheeler on U.S. Highway 59 in Diboll at 12:30 p.m., assistant police chief Norman Williams said.
The truck tipped over in front of JR’s Party Barn in the southbound lane. Contraflow traffic was set up on the northbound side, and delays are expected for at least the next hour, Williams said.
“It is empty,” Williams said.
First responders were worried because of tags on the vehicle marking it as an explosion hazard but learned the driver was on his way to fill up the truck, Williams said. It was not loaded at the time.
The only “spill” to clean up was a little diesel fuel, he said. The Diboll Fire Department is on the scene managing that situation.
The driver was transported to a local hospital, but Williams did not know the extent of his injuries.
Wreckers are attempting to right the truck and remove it from the ditch. Once the scene is cleared the southbound lane will reopen, Williams said.
