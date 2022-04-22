2 prescribed burns being held today in national forests National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Apr 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct two prescribed burns today.■ One burn will be in the Davy Crockett National Forest. The burn unit is in Trinity County, east of FM 357 and north of FM 2262.The proposed burn is 1,713 acres. The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.South winds are expected. Officials say smoke should not impact any major road ways.Anyone with questions should call (936) 655-2299.■ The prescribed burn in the Angelina National Forest is near the Norwood Community. The proposed burn is 1,696 acres north of state Highway 103 near Sowell Cemetery with helicopter support.Winds are predicted to be from the southeast-south at 8-14 mph. Officials say long range drift smoke may affect some of the areas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prescibed Burn National Forests And Grasslands In Texas Davy Crockett National Forest Angelina National Forest Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman arrested for alleged relationship with minorLufkin police find woman dead in vehicle in dollar store parking lot14-year-old dies in hit-and-run; police still searching for suspect14-year-old girl in 'extremely critical' condition in Houston-area hospital after hit-and-run auto-pedestrian accident on PershingSales Tax Holiday for emergency supplies on tap for this weekendPVILCA inducting four Dunbar student-athletes into Hall of FameS&T Pit Burgers serves up a feast for the sensesPOLICE REPORTS: Police ID woman found dead in store parking lotPOLICE REPORTS: LPD: Woman runs over boyfriend after argumentCity council deliberates voter suppression concerns Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
