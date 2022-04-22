Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct two prescribed burns today.

■ One burn will be in the Davy Crockett National Forest. The burn unit is in Trinity County, east of FM 357 and north of FM 2262.

The proposed burn is 1,713 acres. The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.

South winds are expected. Officials say smoke should not impact any major road ways.

Anyone with questions should call (936) 655-2299.

■ The prescribed burn in the Angelina National Forest is near the Norwood Community. The proposed burn is 1,696 acres north of state Highway 103 near Sowell Cemetery with helicopter support.

Winds are predicted to be from the southeast-south at 8-14 mph. Officials say long range drift smoke may affect some of the areas.