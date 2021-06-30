Stephen F. Austin men’s basketball head coach Kyle Keller has announced the addition of Dalonte Hill to his staff as assistant head coach heading into the 2021-22 campaign.
Hill becomes the third hire for Keller’s staff in the month of June and brings years of experience at Division I programs to the bench for SFA. Hill most recently served as assistant coach at Southern Miss, but also made coaching stops at Maryland, Austin Peay, Charlotte and Kansas State during his tenure, where he was one of the nation’s top assistants. An excellent recruiter, Hill is responsible for having recruiting high profile names such as Michael Beasley, Melo Trimble and Bill Walker, all of whom were McDonald’s All-Americans, to their respective programs.
“Dalonte is one of the premier recruiters and coaches in college basketball,” said Keller. “He has played, coached and most importantly won at a very high level – deep into March in the NCAA Tournament. I had the opportunity to compete against him in the Big 12 and know the level of team he produces on the floor which is very special. He has great energy and truly connects with his players. I look forward to his impact in our program.”
Hill joined the coaching ranks in 2003, returning to his alma mater Charlotte to help guide the program to three consecutive postseason appearances, including back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. From there, Hill joined the staff of Bob Huggins and Frank Martin at Kansas State, stepping into an associate head coach role for Martin in his second season on staff.
Hill’s tenure with Kansas State saw the Wildcats win 20 games in four of five seasons, and Hill personally oversaw landing Beasley and Walker to earn the nation’s top-rated signing class in that season.
From there, Hill spent three seasons at Maryland, landing back-to-back Top 25 signing classes in 2012 and 2013 to help rebuild the program. A two-year stint at Austin Peay on coach Matt Figger’s staff saw the Governors post 41 wins in the two seasons. Hill then spent the past two seasons at Southern Miss on the staff of Jay Ladner.
“I am very excited to get an opportunity to work with a guy that I’ve had unbelievable battles against as assistants in the Big 12”, said Hill. “Coach Keller has proven that he can win anywhere. Having a great feel with Ryan Ivey also was refreshing to know that administration supports the growth in the Lumberjack Basketball program.
“Coach Keller is regarded as one of the top up and coming coaches in America, and it’s an honor and pleasure for me to be given this opportunity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.