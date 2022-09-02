A man who was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Atkinson Drive Thursday afternoon is under investigation for possibly driving while intoxicated while the driver of the other vehicle was ticketed for three infractions, according to a Texas Department of Transportation crash report provided by the Lufkin Police Department.

Around 4 p.m., Ruben Ochoa, 29, was stopped a stop sign facing southbound in a white 2009 Chevrolet Silverado in the 800 block of McHale Street while Roel Rojo, 29, of Lufkin, was eastbound in a tan 2005 Chevrolet 1500 in the 2900 block of Atkinson Drive, the report states. Ochoa failed to yield right of way to Rojo and attempted to cross Atkinson, causing the front of Rojo’s truck to hit the right side of Ochoa’s vehicle, according to the report.

