A man who was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Atkinson Drive Thursday afternoon is under investigation for possibly driving while intoxicated while the driver of the other vehicle was ticketed for three infractions, according to a Texas Department of Transportation crash report provided by the Lufkin Police Department.
Around 4 p.m., Ruben Ochoa, 29, was stopped a stop sign facing southbound in a white 2009 Chevrolet Silverado in the 800 block of McHale Street while Roel Rojo, 29, of Lufkin, was eastbound in a tan 2005 Chevrolet 1500 in the 2900 block of Atkinson Drive, the report states. Ochoa failed to yield right of way to Rojo and attempted to cross Atkinson, causing the front of Rojo’s truck to hit the right side of Ochoa’s vehicle, according to the report.
Lufkin police officers at the scene saw two unopened beer cans in the passenger compartment of Ochoa’s truck and smelled “the strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from the inside of the vehicle,” the report states.
Due to Ochoa’s medical condition, field sobriety tests were not completed, and officers applied for a subpoena of his medical records, according to the report. His injuries were listed as incapacitating.
The initial police report released Thursday said a child also was taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries after the wreck. There was no information on any other injuries in the report released Friday.
Rojo was not injured in the wreck but was ticketed for no driver’s license and driving with two unrestrained children under the age of 8, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.