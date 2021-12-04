Dr. Ravinder Bachireddy, founder of The Heart Institute of East Texas, has been recognized by Texas Monthly as one of the top physicians in Texas.
Bachireddy was named to the Texas Super Doctors Hall of Fame for the 15th consecutive year, which earns him a place in the hall of fame as a legacy member.
The number of doctors receiving the Texas Super Doctor recognition is approximately 5% of the region’s active physicians. Bachireddy is the only Texas Super Doctor Hall of Fame and legacy member in East Texas.
The selection process for super doctors is a rigorous multi-step process designed to identify health care providers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Super doctors is a selective andiverse listing of doctors.
“To be selected as a Texas Super Doctor by a panel of my peers is one of the highest honors,’’ Bachireddy said.
Bachireddy is committed to transforming cardiovascular care in Deep East Texas.
He founded The Heart Institute of East Texas in 1982 and for almost 40 years he and his colleagues have brought state-of-the-art technologies to Lufkin and developed it as a regional cardiovascular hub.
The Heart Institute of East Texas was awarded the Texas Medical Foundation Physician Practice Quality Improvement Gold Award in 2019.
As a cardiovascular champion, Bachireddy led the team at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial to earn the American College of Cardiology’s highest recognition, the HeartCARE Center of National Distinction of Excellence, in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
In addition, the hospital received the ACC’s Pioneer Award for being one of the first 10 hospitals in the United States to receive the HeartCARE Center of National Distinction of Excellence and highest accreditations in heart failure, chest pain, cath lab with PCI and electrophysiology.
