Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct three prescribed burns today.

■ One burn will be in the Davy Crockett National Forest in Houston County.

The proposed burn area is 2,040 acres. It will be west of Forest Service roads 503 and 505. The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.

■ The second burn is a small hand burn of 35 acres near the Townsend Recreation Area in the Angelina National Forest.

■ The third burn will be in the Black Ankle Community on Forest Service Road 108 and SAB Caesar Smith Drive in the Sabine National Forest.

The burn will cover 1,048 acres with helicopter support.

Officials advise a long-range drift smoke may affect some of the areas.