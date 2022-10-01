The United Way of Angelina County is observing its 75th anniversary this year.
Let’s think about that for a moment.
Couples who make it to 75 years are so rare, there aren’t even statistics for it, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Couples who make it to 70 years represent just one-tenth of 1% of all marriages.
Many of today’s most-talked-about companies are less than 25 years old, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which said there are many reasons why companies don’t last. And McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm, said today’s average life-span of companies listed in Standard & Poor’s 500 is 18 years.
Several of the keys to a healthy marriage or to a business’ longevity also apply to the success of the United Way of Angelina County over the previous 74 campaigns: effort, dedication, a strong set of values and love for this community.
Through good times and bad, United Way of Angelina County almost has never failed to reach its campaign goal. That only happens because of the caring, generous nature of our citizens.
The 2022 campaign officially began Friday; the campaign goal is $295,000.
Agencies selected to receive United Way funds for 2022, and the amount they are scheduled to receive, include:
■ Angelina County Child Welfare Board, $11,500
■ Boys & Girls Club of Deep East Texas (Lufkin and Diboll), $14,000
■ JD’s Center of Hope, $9,000
■ The T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library in Diboll, $4,000
■ Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, $45,000
■ Lufkin Workshop and Opportunity Center, $5,000
■ The McMullen Memorial Library in Huntington, $4,000
■ The Salvation Army of Angelina County, $60,000
■ The Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas, $12,500
■ Hospice in the Pines, $12,500
■ United Way of Angelina County Emergency Relief, $52,000
■ United Way of Angelina County administration, campaign and office $65,000
Aside from receiving United Way funds, these agencies share another common denominator — they’re nonprofit organizations that provide the most basic needs in this community. They serve thousands of people every year — people in need of what these agencies provide: food, clothing and shelter, both physically and spiritually.
Now the United Way and these agencies need your help. In the coming weeks, there is a good chance someone will ask you to donate to the campaign. When that happens, we hope you will give the matter heartfelt consideration and make a donation.
If you have the opportunity to donate to the United Way through your school, business or another organization, please do so. And if no one asks, you can still send a contribution to United Way of Angelina County, P.O. Box 1764, Lufkin, TX 75901. For more information, visit unitedwayofangelinacounty.org or call (936) 632-3203.
It’s important to remember that the money raised through the campaign stays in Angelina County. Only 1% of the money goes to the national organization. Ninety-one cents of every dollar raised go directly to the agencies to assist them in their missions.
Please give.
