The U.S. Postal Service suspended retail and delivery services to some East Texas communities employees and customers evacuate ahead of Hurricane Laura.
Effective immediately, the Woodville, Colmesneill, Doucette, Chester, Bon Wier, Brookland, Burkville, Call, Jasper, Kirbyville, Newton and Wiergate post offices are closed. This allowed numerous employees to begin evacuating the area, as well.
No Angelina County offices were closed as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
USPS spokesman Albert Ruiz was unsure of the number of employees, saying it was a fluid situation and more and more communities were encouraged to leave home for safer ground.
He said the post offices will remain closed as long as it is unsafe to operate, but that they hope to reopen on Friday. He will update the public as soon as he can on that particular issue.
Mail that is moving through the system currently will be suspended at the processing plant, waiting to go out on Friday, he said.
