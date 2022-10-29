NACOGDOCHES — A Houston man accused of trying to rob a business in Lufkin escaped from custody, carjacked a vehicle and led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase before being recaptured late Friday, authorities said.

Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, of Houston, was booked into the Nacogdoches County jail shortly before midnight after sparking a massive manhunt that ended in Garrison.

