NACOGDOCHES — A Houston man accused of trying to rob a business in Lufkin escaped from custody, carjacked a vehicle and led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase before being recaptured late Friday, authorities said.
Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, of Houston, was booked into the Nacogdoches County jail shortly before midnight after sparking a massive manhunt that ended in Garrison.
Richardson’s crime spree began Friday morning in Lufkin, authorities said. Around 11:30 a.m. Friday, he attempted to rob Cash Now on Timberland Drive, Lufkin city spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth said. Richardson is accused of jumping the counter of the business and attacking a clerk before fleeing. Nothing was stolen in the robbery, but the clerk was taken to a hospital with facial injuries, Pebsworth said.
Around 7 p.m., Richardson was spotted near Old Tyler Road and Powers Street in Nacogdoches, prompting police to ask residents to remain inside. At some point he was arrested and escaped, officials with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s office said. Details of the escape remained unclear Saturday.
“He carjacked a vehicle and law enforcement pursued him near the Garrison High School where he bailed out of foot,” sheriff’s officials said in a written statement around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Garrison High School had been set to host San Augustine for a football game at that time, but the game had been moved to Thursday because of a threat of thunderstorms Friday night.
After a multi-agency manhunt, Richardson was arrested near Linn Flat Road shortly before 11 p.m., Garrison Mayor Keith Yarbrough said.
Richardson was believed to be armed with a rifle, and an AR-15 style rifle was confiscated in Garrison, Yarbrough said.
“I want to thank all of the agencies that came to help us in Garrison last night. It’s a long list of agencies, but we are definitely more safe because of law enforcement this morning,” he said.
Richardson is facing 11 charges related to Friday’s manhunt including felonies for escape, vehicle theft, property theft and evading arrest.
