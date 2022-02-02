Although we don’t have a public event planned this year, we want to wish you all a very happy Valentine’s Day.
We want to give a big thank you to everyone who sponsored one or more wreaths during the “Match” that Wreaths Across America Headquarters issued from Dec. 18, 2021, through Jan. 14, 2022.
The Wreaths Across America theme for 2022 was just announced. It’s “Find a Way to Serve!” which is so appropriate for what we do and what we would like to see you do in the coming year(s).
Just a little FYI about how your wreaths sponsorship does more than just put a wreath on a veteran’s grave at Christmas time. We get $5 back from Wreaths Across America for every sponsored wreath and that money pays for flags, flags and more flags. Flags for several Angelina County cemeteries on Memorial Day, flags for annual flag exchange just before Flag Day in June. We also have furnished grave marker flags for other cemeteries on request.
The 2022 theme got me thinking about something. Think about all the U.S. military who have volunteered to serve over the years. They found time to defend our freedoms and our country. But all I hear when we are searching for new members is “I don’t have time” or “I have small children” or “I already have too many obligations.” Then I hear “There’s nothing to do for the kids that’s not expensive.”
The American Legion Family has the answer to all that. General business meetings are about one hour long and only once a month. If you can’t make a meeting, you can join us on the phone (Zoom really didn’t work well). If we have an event that we participate in, everyone is encouraged to participate, but we also realize everyone can’t make every event or function.
Membership dues are only $30 per year for adult Auxiliary members and only $7.50 for Junior members. The benefits far outweigh the annual dues, especially all the scholarships that are available. Many don’t require membership but some do. Other benefits include discounts on travel, entertainment, computers, moving and much more.
SAL (Sons of American Legion) National Commander Michael Fox spoke at the 2022 Mid-Winter Conference in Austin on Jan. 22 and introduced Flying Flags for Heros, a nonprofit that he started just over a year ago. Their goal is to get 1 million flags placed on veteran graves around the country. This is something we may consider later this year.
Several other things have come to light following the Mid-Winter Conference but have to be voted on before getting them started here in Lufkin, so stay in touch.
You can join, renew your dues and keep up with what is going on around the country online at legion.org, txlegion.org, alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
Or you can attend one of our regular monthly meetings held on the first Monday of each month. The Auxiliary meets at 5 p.m. and the Post meets at 6 p.m.
If 5 p.m. is too early, please let us know if that is the only reason you are not joining us. We used to meet at 5:30 p.m., but most members said they did not have a problem with meeting earlier.
