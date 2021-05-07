I once earned a face full of gravel right in front of a childhood friend’s mom.
I was showing off on my bike, trying to perform some wheelies and jumps right near her front yard.
I forgot I didn’t have a stunt double. I really crushed it.
Not the stunt. My face.
I flew over the handlebars and landed mouth-first in the gravel.
The mom, Vi Kirkpatrick, rushed straight to me. I didn’t live far away at all, so she could have pointed me down the road toward my house and sent me packing.
Instead, she held me for a minute, looked over the damage and took me inside her house. There, she brought out a warm rag and a cold drink, sat me at her kitchen table and proceeded to dab the blood off my face. When she figured out I was OK, she hugged me and told me to be more careful.
This was a mom speaking. Not my mom, but a mom nonetheless.
Another friend’s mom, Nancy Vanover, saw me jump out of a tree with my best buddy (and her son) Mark. I didn’t exactly stick the landing. I hit on the side of my foot and turned my ankle. That sucker just flat hurt.
Nancy ran right over, led me into her home — even though I lived right across the road — and proceeded to put together an ice pack. She, too, hugged me to make sure I was gonna live.
Those wonderful ladies had kids of their own. Why in the world would they want to deal with another one — especially a little daredevil wanna-be prone to eating gravel and falling out of trees?
I didn’t know then, but I know now: A mom is gonna mom, and it doesn’t matter whose kid it is. I’ve never figured out whether it’s sheer instinct or a massive batch of love with plenty to go around.
Even now, I see it with my wife. Our kids are grown and out there living their happily ever afters. We don’t have to worry about doctoring bobos any more.
Whatever. Susie, my wife is a school nurse — and still a mom. There aren’t many nights when she’s not fielding calls from someone needing her nursing and mom-ing expertise. She got several such calls just this week.
Why doesn’t she just ignore her phone?
’Cause she’s a mom and will be forever. She hasn’t found anything in the Mother Rule Book saying she’s only allowed to care for her own children.
She’s not the only mom I see spreading the love to her non-DNA-bearing kids. I can’t even count how many times I’ve been covering a game when a player needed something: Help with an injury, a snack, a ride home ... whatever. And so many of those times the mom who stepped in to help wasn’t his or her own mother.
It’s like they’re all members of some secret Mom Club, and they stand ready to jump in any time a crisis arises. They don’t need a light in the sky like Batman does. They just know there’s a problem, and they know how to fix it. Mom-style. The best way.
Of course, the recipient of such love and attention instantly recognizes the person showering him or her with love and attention is a mom. Not “Mom,” like his or her own mother’s name. But a mom nonetheless, and there’s not a creature on this planet more trusted. Bobos, broken hearts or mouths filled with gravel — somehow, moms have the magic power to fix it all. There’s no comfort anywhere like what a mom can provide.
And if the mom doesn’t have an actual child around, but perhaps instead a childish husband who still attempts to perform his own stunts, those same motherly instincts will kick in. I can’t even suffer the slightest wound without Susie’s mom-ing gene kicking into high gear. I can’t bleed a drop without her busting out the Band-Aids, the gauze or a tourniquet. From the end of my childhood until I first met Susie, I made it years without having a thermometer jammed inside my mouth. Now? She can sense when I’m feeling crappy, and in goes the thermometer.
Yes, she’s an awesome wife. She’s an even better mom — even if I’m not her kid.
As a guy who’s spent a lifetime being happy about being a guy, I can say I’m glad I don’t possess the curse of mom-ing. I got enough to worry about without trying to baby someone else’s kid. Bust your face in my driveway? I’ll drive you home so your own mom can fix you.
Or, if you’re lucky, there’ll be a Vi Kirkpatrick, a Nancy Vanover, a Susan Stallard or any another mom nearby to handle it and mom you.
The dictionaries will swear that “mom” is a noun. I’m sorry, but I disagree. “Mom” is a verb, as in, “She’s gonna mom you when you need it.”
The awesome part is you don’t even have to be her kid.
Happy Mothers Day to all you moms so willing to be a mother to another.
