Hurricane watches have been issued across the Gulf Coast from Southwestern Louisiana across the border into Mississippi as tropical storm Ida grows potential to hit as a hurricane on Sunday.
Expecting extreme impacts for the Gulf Coast, AccuWeather forecasters have rated Ida a 3 on its hurricane scale.
As of Friday morning, Ida was moving to the northwest at a speed of 15 mph and had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. The storm was stronger and larger in size on Friday compared to Thursday; not only were winds 20 mph higher, but tropical-storm-force winds also extended outward up to 90 miles from the center, up from 70 miles when the storm was named, according to AccuWeather.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Thursday evening due to the potential impacts from the future hurricane.
Locally, crews on Thursday began inspecting, preparing and and making sure roadways are clear in preparation for any possible evacuee traffic Angelina County could see on evacuation routes through the Lufkin District, according to Texas Department of Transportation public information officer Rhonda Oaks.
The National Weather Service's Shreveport, Louisiana, office issued a severe weather statement for Angelina County warning of winds in excess of 30 mph. Currently, rainfall amounts of an inch or less are expected to hit Angelina County throughout the weekend.
As the storm continues to grow, East Texas should not see heavy effects from Ida unless it shifts further to the west, according to Aaron Stevens, Observation Program leader for the Shreveport NWS office. He expects we will see some storms, but nothing as far as tropical storm or hurricane effects.
“Right now, the track of the storm — the cone of uncertainty — has the storm hitting, it looks like, landfall somewhere around Sunday afternoon right in the New Orleans area and tracking up the east side of Louisiana into Mississippi,” he said. “The only thing you’re going to see in East Texas are probably bands from the outer part of the storm.”
As there is still some uncertainty, the storm could shift further west, but Stevens said he doesn’t expect it to at this point.
“This storm is still south of Cuba,” he said. “Right now, we’re not really anticipating a lot of effects for East Texas.”
