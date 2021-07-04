Kurth Memorial Animal Services and Adoption Center is urging the community to celebrate the Fourth with a furry friend during its Let Freedom Ring Adoption Special, which resumes Tuesday and runs through Saturday.
With the shelter currently bursting at the seams and in need of kennel space, adoptions are free during the special with a minimum $20 donation to the vetting fund.
“The shelter is so full and adoptions are very slow,” Kurth Animal Shelter Advocates member Molly James said. “So they extended the special through Saturday.”
The free adoption includes includes initial vaccination, deworming, wellness coupon, micro-chip and mandatory spay/neuter surgery in an effort to reduce the number of unwanted litters in Angelina County.
Kurth Memorial Animal Services and Adoption Center welcomes visitors to choose their pet at 1901 Hill St. from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. through Saturday. Approved adoption applications are required.
The shelter is closed on Sundays and will be closed Monday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. For more information, call 633-0218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.