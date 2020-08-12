Even though the start may not be a traditional one, schools in Angelina County are beginning to reopen this week. That means that drivers should be on the lookout for students and school zones.
The Texas Department of Transportation said as school zone flashers are being activated this week throughout the Lufkin district, drivers are urged to be cautious and alert as they drive through school zones.
“The return to school will be different for many students this year with varied times, locations and safety protocols to remember,” said Rhonda Oaks, Lufkin District public information officer. “We want motorists to follow all state laws and safety tips for driving through school zones and around school buses. Motorists should always stay alert for walkers, bicyclists and students entering and exiting a school bus.”
State law requires drivers to reduce speed to the posted school zone speed limit while flashers are activated. During peak travel hours, traffic may come to a stop.
Laws and safety tips to remember for driving through school zones include:
Cellphone use is banned in active school zones, with failure to comply resulting in a fine up to $200.
Traffic fines double in school zones.
Student delivery and pick-up is only allowed in the school’s designated areas, not in or near the street.
Be alert for students who might cross the street between vehicles.
Oaks also encouraged parents of students who walk or bike to school to talk about the safe practices and laws regarding the road.
A pedestrian or biker should always cross the street at intersections and designated crosswalks.
“Look left, right and then left again before proceeding,” Oaks suggested in a press release. “Look for traffic when stepping off a bus or from behind parked cars.”
She also suggested making eye contact with drivers before crossing the street and reminded students to always obey crossing guards and to wear a helmet when riding a bicycle.
As schools reopen, bus routes will also begin. TxDOT had reminders for drivers to consider when driving around buses.
A driver traveling in either direction must stop when approaching a school bus that is stopped with its lights flashing. The driver may not proceed until the school bus resumes motion, the bus driver signals to proceed or the visual signals are no longer activated.
If a road is divided by a left-turn lane, drivers on both sides of the roadway must stop for school buses while lights are activated. If the travel lanes are separated by an intervening median or physical barrier, only motorists traveling in the same direction as the bus are required to stop.
Violators of these laws could face up to a $1,000 fine.
