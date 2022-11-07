NACOGDOCHES — On a sunny day this fall, Cullum Brownlee removed his baseball cap, wiped the sweat from his brow and took a swig of cold water. Out on a busy construction site just east of Nacogdoches, he and other Stephen F. Austin State University students were building four tiny homes at Village Nac, a faith-based community for residents with chronic mental health and homelessness issues.

Earning three hours of credit and hands-on experience through the fall-only “Building Construction Systems” course and its associated lab, Brownlee is doing his part to make sure sturdy houses get built for those in need.