CASA of the Pines raises money in auction

Nonprofit organization CASA of the Pines will be holding an online “auction in action” Wednesday through Friday to directly to help the abused and neglected children of Angelina, Polk and Houston Counties.
The auction will help CASA raise money to continue training volunteers to advocate in the courtroom in the interest of abused and neglected children, to ensure they're placed in safe and permanent homes.
“We are encouraging everyone to register for the auction and get ready to bid on some amazing gifts and prizes,” Abby Gilbert, office manager for CASA of the Pines, said. “It’s a good way to spread child abuse awareness while supporting CASA and, hopefully, being the high-bidder on some wonderful items.”
Gilbert said there are more than 100 items in the auction.
“We have getaways, wine baskets, art made by CASA Kids, indoor and outdoor furniture, photography sessions, hunting and fishing trips, desserts made by CASA supporters and much more,” she said. “Some items people would bid on individually, and some others they would bid on are multiple items, such as gift baskets and paired items. We do have options available on some of the items to donate them to a CASA kid.”
The theme for the auction will be "Oh the Places We'll Go.”
“CASA chose the theme 'Oh the Places We'll Go,' a Dr. Seuss-themed event, because it allowed the auction to be creative, colorful and fun,” Gilbert said. “The auction has allowed CASA to utilize help and assistance from all sorts of businesses, groups and organizations.”
CASA of the Pines hopes to make this an annual event.
“We started planning this event back in January, so due to the unknown impact of COVID for 2021, we decided to do the online auction," Gilbert said. “However, the auction has been so well-received by the community, we feel certain that this will not be the last. The CASA of the Pines staff and board of directors are super excited.”
To register for the auction. go to ams.s3onegoal.com/online/51/register.
