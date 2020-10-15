Lufkin police have arrested Deedrick Renfro, 23, of Lufkin, in connection with Sunday morning's murder, according to a post on the Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page.
Elvin Alday, 19, of Lufkin, was shot in the back of a Chevrolet pickup truck on Timberland Drive at 3:10 a.m. Sunday.
Police have already charged Penny Price, 19, of Lufkin, in connection to Alday's murder, but said more suspects were being investigated. Renfro has been identified as the shooter in the murder, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
At 2 p.m., detectives said they believed they spotted Renfro in the backseat of a black Chrysler 300, the post stated. As they were attempting to confirm this, the driver of the Chrysler, Felipe Rivera Jr., 25, of Lufkin, allegedly ran the red light on Ellen Trout Drive and U.S. Highway 69 north, causing a three-vehicle accident with an 18-wheeler and a pickup, Pebsworth said.
Police say Renfro attempted to flee the scene but was taken into custody. He was medically cleared before being transported to the Angelina County Jail with additional charges pending, the post stated.
The driver of the pickup was checked out at a local hospital and released. No other injuries were reported.
Lufkin police worked the crime scene while the Texas Department of Public Safety investigated the crash scene.
