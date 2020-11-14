Operation Christmas Child drop-off starts Monday, and Carpenter’s Way Church will serve as East Texas’ central drop-off location.
Operation Christmas Child is a project led by nonprofit Christian organization The Samaritan’s Purse. They collect shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items and deliver them to children in need around the world to “demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way,” according to the organization’s website.
Chastity Overby, central drop-off team leader, has been volunteering with the organization for more than a decade.
“I enjoy knowing people want to participate and be involved in helping children around the world come to know the Gospel through shoe boxes and the gifts that they send,” Overby said.
She works with between 50-100 volunteers every year to make this happen. Last year they collected three semi loads of 11,249 shoe boxes.
They collect for a region from Trinity to north of Nacogdoches from U.S. Highway 96 toward Hemphill down to Livingston.
When her children were young, they enjoyed going together as a family to choose the gifts to fill each box until it’s bulging.
“I love seeing the excitement in the kids picking out stuff for other people, other kids,” she said. “It’s something they would like, but instead of getting it themselves, they’re going to get it and send it to a child that doesn’t have near what my children have.”
They also enjoyed paying for the shipping and tracking their boxes, seeing which countries they ended up in.
“One year we actually got a letter back from one of our boxes,” Overby said. “We put a picture and our address, and through that, some of the people that went on the distribution trip got the letter and brought it back here and then mailed it from where they lived to Lufkin.”
She said her children learned that this world is bigger than East Texas.
“There are so many kids who don’t have the same opportunities that they have,” she said.
Overby recommended picking something the kids could use, something they could play with and something for school.
“It doesn’t have to be big and grand. The thought and the prayer that goes into it is the main thing,” she said.
Drop-off times include: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Monday; 3-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Sunday and noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 23.
All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and drop-off will be as contactless as possible, Overby said.
The church also is currently accepting volunteers. For more information, call 632-6599.
