The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help with any information on the slaying of 25-year-old Randy Davenport of Jacksonville.
The office received a 911 call around 7 a.m. Friday when someone found a body laying on the side of the road at the intersection of County Road 3906 and County Road 3901.
Deputies arrived and found the subject deceased from "apparent homicide." The individual was later identified as Davenport.
The sheriff's office requests that anyone with information regarding this death contact the office at (903) 683-2271 or Crime Stoppers to report anonymously at (903) 586-7861.
