Disasters tend to magnify selfishness within some while evoking a loving, neighborly spirit in others.
There will forever be ebbs and flows of disaster and relief in this world; the question I’d like to pose is what character trait a disaster brings out in you?
The first quarter of 2020 took a toll on families across the globe as we adjusted to a new life amid a declared disaster.
The effects of COVID-19 spread as rapidly as the virus and were evident as families lost income streams due to layoffs, elderly members of the community were isolated in fear, parents planned around virtual school schedules and a variety of businesses closed their doors for good.
However, I also witnessed more resilience and relief than expected.
A mother and father who were both laid off found the courage to pursue their business full-time, an employer opened her business to alleviate her employees’ online education concerns for their children, and our government provided to entities with low-interest resources to push through revenue droughts.
The start of 2021 has been rocky, to say the least.
Individuals continue to struggle with the mental, economic and physical backlash of the pandemic and we are now three weeks post-winter storm.
AccuWeather announced $45 billion to $50 billion in damage and economic loss across a 14-state span all after enduring sustained periods of below-freezing temperatures, rainy snowfall, icy roads, water disruptions and power outages.
Now, we are in one and on the other side of another declared disaster.
The federal government has responded. FEMA has announced Texans interested in receiving assistance in the counties under declaration must apply through disasterassistance.gov after filing an insurance claim and providing the proper documentation.
Those without internet access can call FEMA toll free at (800) 621-3362 to apply for assistance or check application status.
Our local governments and community organizations also have responded.
Legacy Institute for Financial Education, a nonprofit based in Lufkin, has announced a round of funding received in the amount of $20,000 assist residents of Deep East Texas with repairs to their damaged pipes and property. Those seeking assistance can call LIFE at 209-2085 or email info@legacy-institute.org with details to begin the process.
How will you respond? Can you host a meal for a family that is still without water? As you go about fixing the issues in your home, can you help a neighbor make a call or send an elderly lady the photos of her home?
Disasters will continue to come. The mask mandate has been lifted and I pray we recognize the need to train ourselves and the next generation to engage in the relief and not focus on the disasters ahead.
