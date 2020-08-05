TUESDAY, Aug. 11

High school volleyball

Hamshire-Fannett 9, JV, V at Diboll, 4:30 p.m.; Huntington 9, JV, V at Kirbyville, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Aug. 14

High school volleyball

Diboll 9, JV, V at Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 4:30 p.m.; Huntington 9, JV, V at Jewett Leon, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, Aug. 15

High school volleyball

Diboll 9, JV, V at Woodville, 4:30 p.m.; Shepherd at Huntington 9, JV, V, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY, Aug. 18

High school volleyball

Diboll 9, JV, V at Livingston, 4:30 p.m.; Huntington 9, JV, V vs. Trinity/Navasota at Trinity, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY, Aug. 20

High school football

San Augustine at Huntington V (scrimmage), 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, Aug. 21

High school volleyball

Coldspring at Diboll 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.; Lovelady at Huntington 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.

High school football

Corrigan-Camden JV, V at Diboll (scrimmage), 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, Aug. 22

High school volleyball

Diboll JV, V at New Waverly, 10 a.m.; Huntington 9, JV, V vs. Groveton/Onalaska at Groveton , 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

High school volleyball

Anahuac at Diboll 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.; Palestine Westwood at Huntington 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Aug. 28

High school volleyball

Madisonville at Diboll 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.; Huntington 9, JV, V at Warren, 4:30 p.m.

High school football

Madisonville at Diboll V, 7:30 p.m.; Huntington V at Warren, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, Aug. 29

High school volleyball

Diboll 9, JV, V at Lovelady, 10 a.m.; Huntington 9, jV, V at Rusk, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY, Sept. 1

High school volleyball

Orangefield at Diboll 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.; Crockett at Huntington JV, V, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Sept. 4

High school volleyball

Warren at Diboll 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.; Shelbyville at Huntington JV, V, 4:30 p.m.

High school football

Diboll V at Newton, 7:30 p.m.; Shelbyville at Huntington V, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, Sept. 8

High school volleyball

Diboll 9, JV, V at Kirbyville, TBA; Huntington 9, JV, V at Madisonville, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Sept. 11

High school volleyball

Diboll 9, JV, V at Navasota, 4:30 p.m.

High school football

Liberty at Diboll V, 7:30 p.m.; Frankston at Huntington V, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, Sept. 12

High school volleyball

Diboll 9, JV, V at Silsbee, 11 a.m.; Lufkin 9, JV, V at Hallsville (scrimmage), 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, Sept. 15

High school volleyball

Diboll 9, JV, V at Port Neches-Groves, 4:30 p.m.; New Caney Porter at Huntington 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.; Lufkin 9, JV, V at Livingston, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Sept. 18

High school volleyball

Diboll 9, JV, V at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.; Huntington 9, jV, V at Jasper, 4:30 p.m.; Lufkin 9, JV, V at Longview, 4:30 p.m.

High school football

Diboll V at Livingston, 7:30 p.m.; Huntington V at Hemphill, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, Sept. 19

High school volleyball

Lufkin 9, JV, V at Diboll, noon

TUESDAY, Sept. 22

High school volleyball

Diboll 9, JV, V at Huntington, 4:30 p.m.; Lufkin 9, JV, V at Palestine, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, Sept. 25

High school football

Diboll V at Trinity, 7 p.m.; Crockett at Huntington V, 7 p.m.; Lufkin 9, JV, V vs. Tyler Lee, Pine Tree at Tyler Lee, 4:30 p.m.

High school volleyball

Huntington 9, JV, V at Corrigan-Camden, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, Sept. 29

High school volleyball

Corrigan-Camden 9, JV, V at Diboll, 4:30 p.m.; Central Heights at Huntington 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.; Marshall at Lufkin 9, JV, V, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 2

High school volleyball

Diboll 9, JV, V at Central Heights, 4:30 p.m.; Huntington 9, JV, V at Hemphill, 4:30 p.m.; Lufkin 9, JV, V at Conroe, 4:30 p.m.

High school football

Huntington at Diboll V, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, Oct. 6

High school volleyball

Hemphill at Diboll 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.; Lufkin at Huntington 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 9

High school volleyball

Huntington at Diboll 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.; Willis at Lufkin 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.

High school football

Diboll V at Elkhart, 7 p.m.; Coldspring at Huntington V, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, Oct. 13

High school volleyball

Corrigan-Camden at Huntington 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.; Jacksonville at Lufkin 9, JV, V, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 16

High school volleyball

Diboll 9, JV, V at Corrigan-Camden, 4:30 p.m.; Huntington 9, JV, V at Central Heights, 4:30 p.m.; Huntsville at Lufkin 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.

High school football

Palestine Westwood at Diboll V, 7 p.m.; Huntington V at Trinity, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, Oct. 20

High school volleyball

Central Heights at Diboll 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.; Hemphill at Huntington 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.; Lufkin 9, JV, V at Whitehouse, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 23

High school volleyball

Diboll 9, JV, V at Hemphill, 4:30 p.m.; John Tyler at Lufkin 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.

High school football

Diboll V at Crockett, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, Oct. 27

High school volleyball

Lufkin 9, JV, V at Nacogdoches, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 30

High school football

Elkhart at Huntington V, 7 p.m.

High school volleyball

Lufkin 9, JV, V at Jacksonville, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, Nov. 3

High school volleyball

Lufkin 9, JV, V at Huntsville, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, Nov. 6

High school football

Coldspring at Diboll V, 7 p.m.; Huntington V at Palestine Westwood, 7 p.m.

High school volleyball

Whitehouse at Lufkin 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, Nov. 10

High school volleyball

Lufkin 9, JV, V at John Tyler, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, Nov. 13

High school volleyball

Nacogdoches at Lufkin 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.

Games and times are subject to change. If you would like to have your schedule included in this list, email it to jhavard@lufkindailynews.com. Results of games may be called in to 631-2608 or emailed to jhavard@lufkindailynews.com.