TUESDAY, Aug. 11
High school volleyball
Hamshire-Fannett 9, JV, V at Diboll, 4:30 p.m.; Huntington 9, JV, V at Kirbyville, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, Aug. 14
High school volleyball
Diboll 9, JV, V at Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 4:30 p.m.; Huntington 9, JV, V at Jewett Leon, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, Aug. 15
High school volleyball
Diboll 9, JV, V at Woodville, 4:30 p.m.; Shepherd at Huntington 9, JV, V, 10 a.m.
TUESDAY, Aug. 18
High school volleyball
Diboll 9, JV, V at Livingston, 4:30 p.m.; Huntington 9, JV, V vs. Trinity/Navasota at Trinity, 3 p.m.
THURSDAY, Aug. 20
High school football
San Augustine at Huntington V (scrimmage), 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, Aug. 21
High school volleyball
Coldspring at Diboll 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.; Lovelady at Huntington 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.
High school football
Corrigan-Camden JV, V at Diboll (scrimmage), 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, Aug. 22
High school volleyball
Diboll JV, V at New Waverly, 10 a.m.; Huntington 9, JV, V vs. Groveton/Onalaska at Groveton , 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
High school volleyball
Anahuac at Diboll 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.; Palestine Westwood at Huntington 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, Aug. 28
High school volleyball
Madisonville at Diboll 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.; Huntington 9, JV, V at Warren, 4:30 p.m.
High school football
Madisonville at Diboll V, 7:30 p.m.; Huntington V at Warren, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, Aug. 29
High school volleyball
Diboll 9, JV, V at Lovelady, 10 a.m.; Huntington 9, jV, V at Rusk, 10 a.m.
TUESDAY, Sept. 1
High school volleyball
Orangefield at Diboll 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.; Crockett at Huntington JV, V, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, Sept. 4
High school volleyball
Warren at Diboll 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.; Shelbyville at Huntington JV, V, 4:30 p.m.
High school football
Diboll V at Newton, 7:30 p.m.; Shelbyville at Huntington V, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, Sept. 8
High school volleyball
Diboll 9, JV, V at Kirbyville, TBA; Huntington 9, JV, V at Madisonville, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, Sept. 11
High school volleyball
Diboll 9, JV, V at Navasota, 4:30 p.m.
High school football
Liberty at Diboll V, 7:30 p.m.; Frankston at Huntington V, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, Sept. 12
High school volleyball
Diboll 9, JV, V at Silsbee, 11 a.m.; Lufkin 9, JV, V at Hallsville (scrimmage), 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, Sept. 15
High school volleyball
Diboll 9, JV, V at Port Neches-Groves, 4:30 p.m.; New Caney Porter at Huntington 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.; Lufkin 9, JV, V at Livingston, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, Sept. 18
High school volleyball
Diboll 9, JV, V at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.; Huntington 9, jV, V at Jasper, 4:30 p.m.; Lufkin 9, JV, V at Longview, 4:30 p.m.
High school football
Diboll V at Livingston, 7:30 p.m.; Huntington V at Hemphill, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, Sept. 19
High school volleyball
Lufkin 9, JV, V at Diboll, noon
TUESDAY, Sept. 22
High school volleyball
Diboll 9, JV, V at Huntington, 4:30 p.m.; Lufkin 9, JV, V at Palestine, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, Sept. 25
High school football
Diboll V at Trinity, 7 p.m.; Crockett at Huntington V, 7 p.m.; Lufkin 9, JV, V vs. Tyler Lee, Pine Tree at Tyler Lee, 4:30 p.m.
High school volleyball
Huntington 9, JV, V at Corrigan-Camden, 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, Sept. 29
High school volleyball
Corrigan-Camden 9, JV, V at Diboll, 4:30 p.m.; Central Heights at Huntington 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.; Marshall at Lufkin 9, JV, V, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, Oct. 2
High school volleyball
Diboll 9, JV, V at Central Heights, 4:30 p.m.; Huntington 9, JV, V at Hemphill, 4:30 p.m.; Lufkin 9, JV, V at Conroe, 4:30 p.m.
High school football
Huntington at Diboll V, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, Oct. 6
High school volleyball
Hemphill at Diboll 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.; Lufkin at Huntington 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, Oct. 9
High school volleyball
Huntington at Diboll 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.; Willis at Lufkin 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.
High school football
Diboll V at Elkhart, 7 p.m.; Coldspring at Huntington V, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, Oct. 13
High school volleyball
Corrigan-Camden at Huntington 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.; Jacksonville at Lufkin 9, JV, V, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, Oct. 16
High school volleyball
Diboll 9, JV, V at Corrigan-Camden, 4:30 p.m.; Huntington 9, JV, V at Central Heights, 4:30 p.m.; Huntsville at Lufkin 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.
High school football
Palestine Westwood at Diboll V, 7 p.m.; Huntington V at Trinity, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, Oct. 20
High school volleyball
Central Heights at Diboll 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.; Hemphill at Huntington 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.; Lufkin 9, JV, V at Whitehouse, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, Oct. 23
High school volleyball
Diboll 9, JV, V at Hemphill, 4:30 p.m.; John Tyler at Lufkin 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.
High school football
Diboll V at Crockett, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, Oct. 27
High school volleyball
Lufkin 9, JV, V at Nacogdoches, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, Oct. 30
High school football
Elkhart at Huntington V, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball
Lufkin 9, JV, V at Jacksonville, 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, Nov. 3
High school volleyball
Lufkin 9, JV, V at Huntsville, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, Nov. 6
High school football
Coldspring at Diboll V, 7 p.m.; Huntington V at Palestine Westwood, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball
Whitehouse at Lufkin 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, Nov. 10
High school volleyball
Lufkin 9, JV, V at John Tyler, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, Nov. 13
High school volleyball
Nacogdoches at Lufkin 9, JV, V, 4:30 p.m.
Games and times are subject to change. If you would like to have your schedule included in this list, email it to jhavard@lufkindailynews.com. Results of games may be called in to 631-2608 or emailed to jhavard@lufkindailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.