Man, nothing prompts a little existential pondering like spending time on the beach. All the clichés, especially the ones regarding man’s infinitesimal place on this earth, roll in right along with the waves. We live on a big rock with two-thirds of it covered with ocean, and we don’t even have our own gills. A seashell is an exoskeleton of a creature probably long gone, but beach-combers spend hours searching for beautiful shells, some of which are used to decorate homes.
Nobody’s walking the beach looking for pieces of a human to hang on the mantle. At least, I hope not.
No, we humans aren’t so special, regardless of what some may think.
My favorite spot on the Bolivar Peninsula hasn’t changed in the 35 years since I first discovered the place. There have been numerous hurricanes and other storms altering the man-made stuff, but the beach and its inhabitants have bounced right back and remain mostly unchanged. I swear I’m still seeing the same seagulls and pelicans I saw way back then.
The spot is where I first introduced my children to the beach. It’s where they discovered hermit crabs and seashells. It’s where my kids fell in love with wave hopping the same as I did.
Fast forward 30 years, and suddenly I’m introducing my daughter’s children to my favorite spot. A brand-new set of young ones ready to fall in love with the area for the same reasons their mother and I did.
My daughter grew up, I grew older and grayer ... but the spot on the beach is exactly the same as it was when she was a mere toddler. Someday, maybe she’ll be the grandparent telling the little ones how she rode her father’s back through the waves, or how she caught her first shark there.
My point is, the waves and seashells will be here long after the rest of us start our long dirt naps.
So tell me again what makes any one person think he or she is so danged special?
We sure do see some massive egos running rampant out there. Ego overloads come at us on a daily basis, and they come from all directions. Celebrities, athletes, politicians, social media influencers (whatever the heck they are). Some folks just have a mighty high opinion of themselves. They seem to think “famous” is the same as “immortal.”
Such love with one’s self isn’t anything new. From the Latin letter “ego” (meaning “I”), people moved into the Greek version, which expanded to “I am” or “I exist.” From there, folks dove right into “Me, me, me.”
I have no idea who those people were who studied this stuff, but I’ll bet a paycheck they’re all dead by now. The passing years are gonna get us all.
“I exist.” Whatever. Not any more you don’t, buddy. Jim Morrison tried telling us nobody gets out of here alive. Were you not listening?
Yeah, history remembers people, both the famous and infamous. Some have statues or other memorials erected of themselves, with historians explaining the practice as nothing more than a fear of mortality. Memnon, Nero and other rulers seemed to think building a stone colossus meant they were gonna live forever.
Guess what? They’re dead, too. And nobody’s looking for pieces of them on a beach.
Others have cities or streets named after them. Pages in the history books detailing their achievements, however long ago they occurred.
Nice tributes, but the people aren’t here to see ’em. No matter how big and important they were (or thought they were), they’re still gone, and the big orb on which we spin just keeps on spinning.
Hey, this planet wiped out the Tyrannosaurus rex, pal. What makes you think you’re cooler than a T-Rex?
Maybe those big-headed folks just need a few minutes of beach contemplation to realize how insignificant we all are in the great grand scheme of things. Such realization takes off a lot of pressure. It certainly has for me. Why worry about what some stranger thinks of me when I’m just another grain of sand on a big danged beach?
Regardless of how rich and famous the rich and famous might get, they’re not gonna be around forever, and their moments of fame will be gone even faster. They’re sure wasting a lot of time pumping themselves up, and for what? An ego boost? So you’re leading the league in scoring. You’re on the cover of a magazine. You’ve got a song near the top of the Billboard charts. People carry flags with your name on ’em. You’ve got eleventy billion followers on social media. Your bank account has more numbers than a math book.
Yay, you. You’re gonna need a bigger hat.
I hate to break it to ’em, but we’re all temporary, and we’re all biodegradable. An aluminum can takes longer to decompose than a human body does. That means in 100 years, anyone looking for signs of me will have better luck finding the beer can in a Styrofoam cooler Bubba tossed out his truck way back in the day.
Not that anyone’s gonna look for me. They’d have a lot more fun looking for something prettier and more permanent.
You know. Something really special.
Something like a seashell.
