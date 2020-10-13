The 106th annual meeting of the Texas Forestry Association will be virtual this year with two days of training, speakers and awards on Oct. 28-29.
“We are branching out this year to a virtual event for the health and safety of all our members, sponsors and attendees,” Rob Hughes, TFA executive director, said. “We’ll still provide the same quality information as well as some innovative networking experiences while utilizing technology to bring us together in this time.”
The festivities begin Wednesday with a Facebook Live kickoff event on the Texas Project Learning Tree page. The online silent auction will open immediately after and will continue through the annual meeting.
Speakers for the event include Brad Southern, LP Building Solutions chairman and CEO; Aaron Welch, vice president of Southern Timberlands for Weyerhaeuser; and John Esparza, president and CEO of Texas Trucking Association, and executive director of Southwest Movers Association. Closing out the Thursday session, Tom Boggus, Texas A&M Forest Service state forester and director, will provide a humorous and informative look back on 2020.
“We are so grateful we can still come together and celebrate Texas forestry on so many levels,” Hughes said. “It may look a little different, but we are excited to offer many of the experiences of our annual meeting in a new format.”
The gun raffle and second annual fun run/walk also will be virtual this year. Tickets are now available for the gun raffle through the annual meeting website at TFAAnnualMeeting.com/gun-raffle. The winner will be contacted directly after the meeting. The Fun Run/Walk is now open, and participants are asked to share their 5k journey online by visiting the annual meeting website to submit a fun run selfie. The photo must be submitted by Oct. 25 to be entered in a drawing for prizes.
“During the 2020 pandemic, the timber industry in Texas was placed on the front line like never before,” Hughes said. “We’re excited to have this opportunity to showcase the ways Texas timber was instrumental during the pandemic and how we can move forward together in 2021.”
For more information on this year’s meeting and to see a full schedule, visit TFAAnnualMeeting.com. Registration is now open and available through the website or by calling the TFA office at 632-8733.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.