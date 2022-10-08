Ratcliff Lake March 2022

The entrance to the Ratcliff Lake Recreation Area in the Davy Crockett National Forest. The National Visitor Use Monitoring survey is now being conducted and will continue through Sept. 30, 2023.

 Greg Deimel/National Forest and Grasslands in Texas

The National Visitor Use Monitoring survey now is being conducted on the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas and will continue through Sept. 30, 2023.

“Although the survey is entirely voluntary, participation is essential so we can assess visitor experiences on the forest and strive to make it a better place to visit,” said Ben Richardson, NFGT recreation program manager. “We would appreciate it if visitors would pull over and answer a few questions. In addition, interviewers need to talk with local people using the forest and out-of-area visitors, so all types of visitors are represented in the study.”