The Junior League of Lufkin's sixth annual Little Black Dress initiative bringing light to poverty in local areas will begin Monday.
The initiative is a poverty awareness fundraising campaign that asks participants to wear one black dress or shirt for five consecutive days to illustrate the effects poverty can have on access to resources, confidence and employment opportunities.
"We want to bring this important information to the community and let them know that this money is going to impact so many families, more than you think," initiative chair Sydney White said. "Seeing how many families are going to the women's shelter or Godtel really does touch your heart in a different way.
"We're a small community, and it's easy to think this isn't happening to us. When you really look at the numbers and you see there's families that are living off of $15,000, $20,000, $25,000 — that's not a lot, especially for a family of four."
Close to 20% of Angelina County residents live below the poverty level, so it is critical that the community strives to serve those in need, a press release from the JLL states.
Many neighbors cannot afford basic items required for daily living such as food, clothing and shelter while others will be overlooked for employment opportunities because of these limited resources.
Through the Little Black Dress Initiative, community members can participate by wearing a single black dress or black outfit every day of the week starting Monday, purchase the JLL T-shirt, share #LittleBlackDress social media posts and donate at juniorleagueoflufkin.org.
"Serving as a teacher has really made this a passionate movement for me," White said. "I taught for eight years now, and being around kids, I want to help them in any way I can. There's many times when I want to go above and beyond, and being in the league and chairing Little Black Dress allows us to not only bring that awareness that we see as teachers so many times ... but also to impact their lives outside of the classroom."
Businesses, schools, organizations, families and individuals can all participate together.
"The importance of our students being a part of LBDI here at Brookhollow Elementary teaches them the true meaning of community," Kayla Walker, a Lufkin ISD dyslexia/reading interventionist, said. "When they understand that their efforts give back to everyone in the community, including their very own families, if the need is there, they understand the importance of volunteering and truly caring about your community."
She encouraged every member of the community to participate in the initiative through posting pictures, sharing posts on Facebook, giving a monetary donation or all of the above.
"Little Black Dress not only gives back to the community, but also provides statistics and educates our community on the needs of the women and children in Angelina County," Walker said. "We can then take these donations and make sure that these needs are met. That our kids of Angelina County not only have backpacks, but also hygiene, clothes and shoes to start the year through JLL's Back to School Bonanza."
Second chance cash vouchers will be issued to local organizations who serve those in need to be redeemed at the JLL Second Chance Rummage Sale. Some of these organizations include the Mantooth House, Family Crisis Center of East Texas, the Mosaic Center and Buckner Family Services.
"It makes a difference," White said. "Just to have a new pair of clothes or a new pair of shoes or to take a hot bath — I think that we take a lot of those things for granted, and there are some families who are dying to have that."
"Being a teacher for Lufkin ISD and a member of Junior League of Lufkin, it has been amazing to see the full circle benefits of Little Black Dress," Walker said. "The great efforts of our league and community coming together to raise money in October during LBDI. Then, coming together again from June until August, using the money from LBDI, to buy and stuff backpacks, organize and work so tirelessly the day of Back to School Bonanza.
''Finally, to passing out backpacks to families and students I have known and taught for years, and then, bringing more backpacks to schools for those families that were not able to come to B2SB, but are still in need. This cycle of giving shows that our community and JLL cares about each other and most importantly for the women and children of Angelina County."
