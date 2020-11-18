A Lufkin man was flown to an out-of-town hospital after an auto-pedestrian accident on South Timberland Drive Tuesday night.
A witness told officers that Tracey Colquitt, 45, of Lufkin was walking on South Timberland Drive near Denman Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and that he stopped to help Colquitt when a silver Cadillac Sedan ran Colquitt over, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
The Cadillac didn’t stop, but officers found a license plate belonging to the vehicle, went to the address of the owner and at around midnight, the vehicle showed up, the release stated.
Luis Ruperto Garza, 20, of Lufkin, was driving with a female passenger. He told police he didn’t see Colquitt until it was too late and left the scene because he panicked, according to the release.
Colquitt was taken by ambulance to a helipad and flown to an out-of-town hospital, where his condition was unknown as of Wednesday afternoon. He was conscious and alert after the incident but appeared to have a broken leg and a gash on his head.
Police continue to investigate the incident and charges may be pending, the report said.
