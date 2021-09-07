Students at Anderson Elementary School are safe after the school’s hot water heater caught fire Tuesday morning, Lufkin ISD spokeswoman Sheila Adams said.
The Lufkin Fire Department responded to the scene about 10:30 a.m., scanner traffic indicates. One person over the scanner said nothing was visible from the front of the building.
“All students and staff were evacuated from the building and the fire department is on site,” Adams said. “The fire is out and all students and staff are safe.”
The Lufkin Daily News reporters are on the scene. Updates will be posted as the school or fire department release more details.
