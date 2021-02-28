The National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Angelina and surrounding counties as a line of showers and thunderstorms is expected tonight.
Some of the showers and storms expected later today through the evening hours could be strong to severe, with the potential to produce large hail, damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado, the NWS states.
Along with the severe thunderstorm threat is the potential for locally heavy rainfall. Widespread flooding is not likely through tonight, but flooding of low-lying and flood-prone areas can’t be ruled out through the evening and overnight hours, according to the NWS.
Tonight’s forecast calls for an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 p.m. The low will be around 55 with south winds at 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
A 100% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm is in the forecast for Monday, with a high near 57, northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday night calls for a 90% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm with a low around 45 and northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph.
A 40% chance of showers is in the forecast for Tuesday, mainly before noon, along with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 57, north winds at 5 to 10 mph and wind gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a low around 37 and north winds around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Clear to mostly-cloudy skies are expected Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid- to upper-60s and lows in the mid- to low-40s for the rest of the week.
A 30% chance of showers, mainly after noon, is in the forecast for Friday.
