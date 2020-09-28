A woman was flown to an to an out-of-town hospital following a one-vehicle crash late Sunday night.
The accident happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Chestnut Street and Whitehouse Drive, according to Jessica Pebsworth, the city’s communications director.
It appears the male driver of a southbound Kia Sorento fell asleep and veered off the road., according to her media release. The vehicle then struck a traffic cabinet and traffic light pole.
The man’s female passenger was not wearing a seat belt and suffered a head injury on impact. She was air-lifted to an out-of-town hospital; her condition is unknown at this time.
The driver did not report any serious injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation, according to the media release.
The traffic light at that intersection is not working at the moment. The Texas Department of Transportation placed a temporary traffic fixture at the intersection until the light can be repaired.
