LufkinDailyNews.com to be free until Wednesday, Feb. 24
Because continued freezing temperatures and a lack of water in the city, we are unable to print Friday’s paper to deliver it to you on time.
So, tomorrow (Friday), you will receive Wednesday’s newspaper, which we printed but could not deliver due to icy and dangerous road conditions.
On Sunday, thanks to printing help by one of our sister papers, you will receive both the Friday and the weekend edition newspapers.
In the meantime, The Lufkin Daily News team will continue to bring you the news online at LufkinDailyNews.com., and because of the extreme weather conditions, there will be no charge and no log-in information required to access the entire Lufkin Daily News site.
Please view Friday’s edition online along with other news.
Thank you for your patience and understanding, and please be safe during this unusual weather event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.