NACOGDOCHES — The Stephen F. Austin women’s basketball program recently announced the hiring of Allison Ray as the director of basketball operations.
“We are excited to add Allison to our Ladyjack basketball staff, SFA head basketball coach Mark Kellogg said. “Allison is detailed, organized diligent and a hard worker that knows how to successfully run the day-to-day operations of a basketball program. She was highly regarded at Oklahoma State for her work within their program. We are looking forward to Allison bringing some new and fresh ideas to enhance Ladyjack Basketball.”
Ray is ready to get started.
“I’m really excited to be at SFA in a phenomenal program that has such a strong history of success,” Ray said. “I can’t wait to learn from a leader like Coach Kellogg and the rest of his staff. Nacogdoches is a special place, and I’m thrilled to get back to Texas and work with Ladyjack Basketball.”
Ray joins SFA from Oklahoma State, where she served as director of basketball administration for women’s basketball. She also served as a graduate assistant for the team for two seasons and was a student manager for four years. Ray earned her bachelor’s degree in the spring of 2019 in marketing and sports management and secured a master’s degree in business administration in 2021.
“Allison Ray’s ability to develop relationships and care for young women will be a huge asset to Coach Kellogg’s staff,” Wichita State assistant basketball coach Jim Littell said. “Her work ethic and commitment to excellence will help in continuing the tremendous success of Ladyjack Basketball.”
“Allison Ray is a proven exceptional leader and professional,” Baylor athletics assistant athletic director for women’s basketball operations Michael Motta said. She has a team-first mentality and is always ready to adapt in order to strive for success. Stephen F. Austin has hired an incredibly skilled individual, and I’m looking forward to watching her move the game and industry forward.”
“At every step, Allison has shown tremendous loyalty, professionalism, work ethic and organizational skills,” Oral Roberts assistant basketball coach Bill Annan said. “But what separates Allison is her selflessness. She does what it takes to get the job done so others can live each day a little easier.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.