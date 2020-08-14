The Texas Secretary of State has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

"USPS warns Texas that some mail-in ballots may be delayed in November" was first published at texastribune.org/2020/08/14/texas-mail-in-ballots-usps/ by The Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune is proud to celebrate 10 years of exceptional journalism for an exceptional state.