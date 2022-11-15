Chris and Haley Taylor are participating in a global competition to add to their family of five.
The couple, who have three children, are hoping to add one more member to their family via adoption in March 2023.
In recognition of national adoption month each November, the organization Fund the Nations helps fund an adoption for couples trying to add to their family. Balloting is based on T-shirt sales, and the winning couple could have their entire adoption paid in full.
As of Sunday, the family was in fourth place, Chris said. They are currently the only Texas family among the top 10.
Chris and Haley have been in the process of trying to adopt a child for three years, he said.
“It’s going to be an open adoption, and every year we’ll go to visit so she can see her baby,” he said. “We’ll send pictures throughout the year so she can still feel connected.”
The Taylors were led to adopt due to their love of children, Chris said. They previously had to bury a daughter and have had four consecutive miscarriages.
“Our last daughter being born was kind of a miracle,” he said.
Even before that — when the couple got married 12 years ago — they expressed a desire to each other to one day adopt a child, he said.
“In Ephesians 5:1, Paul says that we are to imitate the Lord,” Chris said. “What we see throughout the Old and New Testament is that God cares for the fatherless, and if you’re a Christian you’ve been adopted into God’s family through Jesus. One of the best ways we can imitate the Lord is by adopting children.”
To receive votes, Chris and Haley are selling T-shirts which state, “Let Your Light Shine.’’ Each shirt purchased counts as a vote, Chris said.
“Every family gets something — I think last year when they did this, 10th place got $5,000, but first place gets up to $30,000 for their adoption,” he said. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, and we still can’t believe we got picked.”
To vote for the Taylor family, visit https://www.fundthenations.com/adoption-families/taylor.
Voting will close at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, and T-shirt orders will begin shipping Dec. 1.
Kayley Fraze's email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com.
