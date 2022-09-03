Now it’s safe to say college football is officially here.
Without offending the teams that played this past week, that slate of games basically served as an appetizer for the main course.
Nebraska did its best to make college fans feel at home with yet another close loss, while Vanderbilt came up with a rare blowout win.
It was fun to have football back on the TV, but it didn’t necessarily draw much of the usual excitement delivered almost every Saturday in the fall.
That all changes this week.
Sure there are plenty of snoozers out there for the majority of big-time college programs.
Texas A&M is playing Sam Houston, Miami is taking on Bethune-Cookman, Baylor is facing Albany and Alabama welcomes in Utah State in games that basically amount to exhibitions.
But while some smaller schools are getting a pay day, a few of college’s heavy hitters are giving fans the types of games they want to see.
Saturday’s 2:30 slate of games is certainly worth watching.
Defending national champion Georgia is facing Oregon in a “neutral-site game” at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Of course nothing is actually neutral about Oregon making a cross-country trip to Atlanta while Georgia fans make their short drives to the stadium.
However they get there, it should be a fun one to watch despite a massive point spread that favors the Bulldogs.
Can Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs make a run for a repeat in 2022?
We’ll at least get a first look at how close they are against an Oregon team that stunned Ohio State one season ago.
That game can be seen on ABC.
Cincinnati and Arkansas also will feature one of those Power Five vs. Group of Five matchups that can always be fun.
The last time we saw Cincinnati, it was being overwhelmed by Alabama in the College Football Playoff, which seemed like more of a validation of the Crimson Tide instead of an indictment on the Bearkats’ undefeated regular season.
Cincinnati will get another shot against an SEC school when it faces a daunting road trip to Arkansas. If the Bearkats want any shot at a repeat trip to the playoffs, they’ll need a win against a Razorbacks’ squad coming off a nine-win season that finished with a bowl win over Penn State.
That game can be seen on ESPN.
The day wraps up with the headline matchup of the day when Ohio State welcomes Notre Dame to the Horseshoe.
Notre Dame will get yet another chance to try to show it belongs on the big stage in the day’s marquee matchup.
Meanwhile, Ohio State is one of the top two contenders for this year’s title.
Upstaging Notre Dame in a primetime game would be a perfect way to start that national title run.
The Notre Dame/Ohio State game can be seen at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC.
There will be plenty of big weekends this fall, but today is one of those where reserving a day on the couch feels like a good idea.
Here is a look at what the rest of the sports world has to offer this week.
Auto racing: Cook Out Southern 500, 5 p.m. Sunday, USA — The NASCAR playoffs are a 10-week event I don’t pretend to understand. They’ll get under way this weekend in Darlington.
Pro baseball: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 6 p.m. Sunday, ESPN — San Diego had quite the celebration when it got Juan Soto at the trade deadline. Not much has gone right since. A Fernando Tatis suspension and a tough stretch has the Padres focused solely on the wild card while the Dodgers coast to the West title.
Pro tennis: U.S. Open, this week, ESPN — There are always a few fun matches with the New York crowd as the U.S. Open gets under way on Monday.
College football: Clemson at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. Monday, ESPN — If fans didn’t get quite enough football over the weekend, there will be one final matchup. By their ridiculously high standards, the Tigers had a sub-par 2021. They’ll try to get off to a better start in this trip to Georgia.
Pro baseball: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, TBS — The Yankees seem to have stopped their swoon in time to hold on to their big division lead. Meanwhile, the Twins need quite a finish just to make the postseason.
