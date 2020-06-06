First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.
— Martin Neimoller
This poem is a powerful plea for those of us who have the courage to speak up to say something when we see a wrong. Everyone does not have to lend their voice in the same manner.
As a child of the ’60s, being encouraged at an historically black colleges and universities, remembering those who took more risks than I did because I did not know any better, I applaud those who have chosen to openly say to those who have abused our laws — enough is enough.
The beauty of the movement today is that it is young, multi-racial and unafraid. The signs read the name of Mr. Floyd, but the line runs backward past Emmett Till.
We teach and most of us have learned the words — “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” With liberty and justice for all. We are all entitled to pursue that goal.
I ask all, no matter what race, no matter how rich, no matter the ethnicity of your ancestors, to join hands to make this country, this county and this city, a better place.
Everyone has something to contribute. We all make mistakes, but for the grace of God we might all have spent time paying for those mistakes.
Read the poem above. Don’t think you are immune to abuse. Don’t think that just because you are a part of the majority now that the tide will not turn and you might need someone to speak up for you.
To lie, to connive, to plot, to be self-centered all the time, I do not know about your God, but the Almighty I serve says there will be a day of reckoning.
Help the poor, speak up for the disenfranchised and pray with your neighbor.
