A prescribed burn is planned today in the Angelina National Forest, according to officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.The burn unit is 2,994 acres in the Boykin Springs Recreation Area with helicopter support.Winds are predicted to be from the east/northeast at 6-7 mph.Long-range drift smoke may impact roadways. If motorists should encounter smoke, they should reduce their speed and use low beams.
