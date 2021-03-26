Local high schoolers in need of a prom dress this season are invited to attend the Princess at the Prom event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 923 Ellis Ave. in Lufkin.
The free event is first come, first served, said Breann Hollis, event coordinator.
“Everything will be free,” she said. “This event is not possible without the donations, so I want to thank each and every person from the bottom of my heart that has donated to make this possible.”
She recommends girls who are interested in looking for a dress to arrive early so they have a chance to find their size before the dresses have been picked over.
“There are a lot of dresses in each size and we have sizes 00 to 4x, so there are dresses for every body type,” she said.
Hollis did this event once before, a few years ago, she said. She collected 130 dresses and successfully dressed 57 local girls that year, she said.
“It was the best feeling seeing the girls light up when they would try on a dress and come out to model it for their friends and family,” she said.
This year she knew how COVID-19 impacted the livelihoods of many in the community and wanted to ease their burden. Prom dresses may be the last thing on the minds of many who have suffered over the past year, she said.
“I felt like if I worked to collect dresses, shoes and jewelry again this year that I could help out those that were in need,” Hollis said.
“I started collecting donations about two weeks ago and so far I have collected 115 dresses this year, along with multiple pairs of shoes, jewelry and blingy masks.”
