Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is continuing to offer a free multi-pronged approach to helping Deep East Texas businesses thrive and get individuals back to work or on a path to sustainable careers.
Texas stopped issuing additional federal pandemic unemployment assistance on June 26.
Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas will host virtual job fairs across the 12-county region. In-person and virtual assistance with registering, preparing for and attending the events is available at the six workforce centers.
Individuals who register will be able to meet with the employers, read about job openings, ask questions and submit resumes through a virtual platform using a personal computer, phone or other mobile device.
From 10 a.m. to noon July 15 — JobsNow! Job Fair is a giant regionwide virtual job fair and online hiring opportunity. Registration is required. Individuals will be able to meet with employers, read about job openings, ask questions and submit resumes through a virtual platform using a personal computer, phone or other mobile device. To register as a job seeker and upload a resume, visit detwork.org/JobFairsHiringEvents.
Check with the local workforce centers for the in-person hiring events to be scheduled.
Employers are encouraged to participate in the hiring events by calling 936-639-1351 or emailing mclark@detwork.org.
The 12-county region is large, and getting to a workforce center in a neighboring county may be a challenge. To bring services closer to rural communities, Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is partnering with local organizations and offering pop-up centers each week in outlying locations.
Just as they do when they visit a workforce center, individuals will have access to useful tools for finding a job, improving skills, and furthering or changing careers. A sampling of the free services offered include: job readiness, resume assistance, job placement, skills training, paid work experience, virtual workshops and support services.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sabine Area Career Center, 203 Sloan St., Pineland.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Newton County Public Library, 212 High St., Newton.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, San Augustine County Chamber of Commerce, 611 W. Columbia St., San Augustine.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14, Coldspring Area Public Library, 14221 Highway 150 west, Coldspring.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15, Allen Shivers Library & Museum, 302 N. Charlton St., Woodville.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20, Groveton Public Library, 126 W. First St., Groveton.
Residents in Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Trinity and Tyler counties now have access to a virtual resource room. Residents in those counties can meet virtually with advisers from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday by clicking on bit.ly/3gSxXzY, or calling 1 (830) 212-4601, conference ID 820 216 993#.
