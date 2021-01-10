The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Angelina County through 8 a.m. Monday.
As reports of mixtures of snow, rain and sleet come from many parts of the county, the NWS office in Shreveport, Louisiana, issued a winter storm warning predicting snow accumulations of 2-4 inches across East Texas.
‘‘A strong winter storm will be moving into the four state area today and continue this evening and overnight, ending Monday morning,” the NWS warning states. “Rain and some mixed precipitation during the day today will transition to all snow or a wintry mix this evening and continue into early Monday morning. Accumulating snow will be possible across the entire area with the greatest amounts across portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south central Arkansas and east and northeast Texas.”
The warning predicts difficult travel conditions as roads become slick, especially on bridges and elevated roadways. Heavy, wet snow is to be expected until 8 a.m. Monday.
“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the warning states. “The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.”
Conditions are expected to improve through early Monday morning, but the potential for icing on bridges, overpasses and any elevated roadways will be of most concern by the Monday morning commute as the air temperature will be below freezing, the outlook says.
“Conditions will improve across the area by Monday afternoon,” the outlook continues. “High temperatures will approach near 40 degrees, allowing for some melting to occur. Areas that get the higher amounts of snow will possibly see some refreezing Monday night into Tuesday morning. Exercise caution on Tuesday morning due to the potential for slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.”
Sunday night’s forecast called for snow possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 9 p.m. then gradually ending with a low around 29 degrees. A new snow accumulation of 2-4 inches is possible during the night.
Monday should be mostly cloudy with a high near 43, and Monday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 26.
Tuesday should be mostly sunny with a higher near 50, and Tuesday night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.