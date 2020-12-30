FRISCO — Stephen F. Austin’s Zya Nugent is the Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Nugent pushed the Ladyjacks to an 8-2 record last week with 23 points, six rebounds and six assists in a 100-61 win at home against Texas Southern. She went 2-3 from beyond the arc and finished the game 9-12 from the field, improving her season field-goal percentage to a blistering 51%. The sophomore currently leads the Ladyjacks roster, averaging 13.6 points and ranks second on the team with 27 assists through 10 games.
The award marks the first of her Southland career.
In addition to that honor, earlier in the week, Nugent was named the Madness Mid-Major Conference Player of the Week. The award is given by College Sports Madness.
Each Monday, College Sports Madness recognizes student-athletes who have had the greatest impact to their team from each conference and on a national basis.
Nugent and the Ladyjacks are back in action on Saturday for their conference opener against New Orleans. Tip is set for 2 p.m. in Nacogdoches at William R. Johnson Coliseum.
Ladyjacks ranked No. 17 in Women’s Mid Major poll — The Ladyjacks remained in the CollegeInsider.com Women’s Mid Major Top 25 Poll for the third week in a row, coming in at No. 17 for the week of December 21st with 223 votes. The Ladyjacks were previously ranked No. 20 and the only program representing the Southland Conference.
The entire poll can be seen at collegeinsider.com.
